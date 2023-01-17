One man was arrested Tuesday in the shooting of another man near the intersection of Airport Road and South Murray Boulevard, Colorado Springs police announced.

Police responded to the 300 block of Gahart Drive for a reported shooting on Jan. 13. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

At about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, police located the shooting suspect, Frederick Richardson, near Dublin Boulevard and Flintridge Boulevard.

Richardson was taken into custody and sent to the El Paso County jail, where he faces a first-degree assault charge, police said.