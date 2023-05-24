One person has been arrested and three hospitalized after a person lost control of their vehicle and struck two police cruisers, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said at around 11:30 Tuesday night, two officers were parked near the 600 block of Centennial Boulevard in a business lot on the west side of the roadway.

According to police, a vehicle traveling northbound on Centennial Boulevard lost control at a high speed. The vehicle then crossed into southbound traffic lanes, and flipped as it struck a west curb.

The vehicle proceeded to hit the police cruiser parked furthest to the east in the business lot, which ultimately caused it to strike the second police cruiser parked nearby, police said.

According to officials, the driver and passenger in the rollover vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and one officer involved was seen at the local hospital for minor injuries.

Officials said the crash is currently under investigation, and speed and alcohol are being considered as factors within the crash.