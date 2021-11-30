One man has been arrested following a shelter-in-place order for residents within a quarter mile of the 100 block of Ithaca Street in the Security-Widefield area following an hours-long standoff, officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Just before 2 p.m., deputies received information about an armed and dangerous man wanted on multiple felonies related to parole violations reportedly being in a home in the 100 block of Ithaca Street, said Sgt. Jason Garrett, an El Paso County Sheriff's spokesman. In a news release sent Tuesday night, Garrett identified the man as 52-year-old Larry Garduno.
The Sheriff's Office deployed its tactical support group, which includes crisis negotiators, SWAT, K-9 unit and tactical medics, along with other units.
Deputies negotiated with Garduno, who was in the home alone, according to initial reports. However, in the release, Garrett said deputies knew an adult woman was also inside. After both Garduno and the woman refused to exit, the SWAT team deployed "less than lethal gas munitions into the home," the release said. Garduno came out of the house around 5:30 p.m. and was arrested and taken to the El Paso County jail, Garrett said.
The woman exited shortly after Garduno and received medical attention for prolonged exposure to the gas. Deputies determined she was not being held against her will, Garrett said in the release. The Sheriff's Office will not identify her as she has no active warrants or pending charges against her, Garrett said.
In a Twitter post shortly after 6 p.m., officials with the department confirmed that the incident had been resolved.
During the order, residents were asked to stay indoors and avoid doors and windows.
Also, nearby Talbott Elementary was placed on a precautionary lockout and then a controlled release.