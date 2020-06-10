A reward for information leading to an arrest in a Colorado Springs shooting that left one man dead last month was offered by the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers Wednesday.
On May 22, 30-year-old Robert Collins of Colorado Springs was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at Memorial Park, Colorado Springs police said. Collins, his wife Sirena Collins and the couple's daughter were attending a candlelight vigil for a woman who had recently died, Sirena Collins told The Gazette.
Two other men were injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital, police said. No updates on their conditions have been released.
No suspect information or arrests have been announced in the shooting.
Wednesday, Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers announced in a statement the offer of up to $2,000 for information regarding the shooting that leads to an arrest. Information can be submitted anonymously through the organization's website at crimestop.net, the P3 app or by calling 719-634-7867.