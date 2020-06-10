Memorial Park shooting scene

Photo by KKTV

A reward for information leading to an arrest in a Colorado Springs shooting that left one man dead last month was offered by the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers Wednesday.

On May 22, 30-year-old Robert Collins of Colorado Springs was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at Memorial Park, Colorado Springs police said. Collins, his wife Sirena Collins and the couple's daughter were attending a candlelight vigil for a woman who had recently died, Sirena Collins told The Gazette

Two other men were injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital, police said. No updates on their conditions have been released.

No suspect information or arrests have been announced in the shooting.

Wednesday, Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers announced in a statement the offer of up to $2,000 for information regarding the shooting that leads to an arrest. Information can be submitted anonymously through the organization's website at crimestop.net, the P3 app or by calling 719-634-7867. 

Woman's shooting death investigated as Colorado Springs' 20th homicide
Man killed in Memorial Park shooting leaves behind wife, 2 kids; 'Someone took my world away from me'
Colorado Springs man identified as victim in Memorial Park shooting; police ask for public's help

Contact Liz Henderson, 719-476-1623

Twitter: @GazetteLiz

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist who joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments