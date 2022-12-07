The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about a shooting that killed a 19-year-old Colorado Springs man.

On July 6 around 10:50 p.m., police were sent to the 3600 block of El Morro Road in response to a reported shooting. They found the victim, Santiago Calleros, at the El Morro Mobile Home Park with at least one gunshot wound.

According to Crime Stoppers, Calleros was also known locally as "Lil Travieso" and leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter. A suspect has not been arrested.

Calleros's death was the 27th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year. Police have now investigated 50 homicides in 2022, making it the deadliest year in the city by surpassing the previous record of 44 homicides in 2021.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest of anyone involved in the crime. Information can be provided anonymously at www.crimestop.net or by calling 719-634-7867.