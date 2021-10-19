The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers offered $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of an individual responsible for the burglary and/or vandalism of five businesses in Manitou Springs over a three-month period, officials with the Manitou Springs Police Department announced Tuesday.
The reward was announced in conjunction with department's request for information on a suspect they believe to responsible for burglarizing and vandalizing two businesses Thursday. One in the 400 block of Manitou Avenue the other in the 500 block of El Paso Boulevard. The suspect caused an estimated $4,000 in damages to the businesses, police said.
Another business in the 700 block of Manitou Avenue was hit Sunday.
Two more businesses were burglarized and vandalized in July. One in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue and the other in the 100 block of Cañon Avenue. An estimated $6,000 worth of damage was caused that time, police said.
Police believe the incidents from July and October are connected, city spokesman Alex Trefry said.
“The Manitou Springs Police Department is committed to holding whoever is responsible for these crimes accountable” Bill Otto, Manitou's interim chief, said in a statement. "It is heartbreaking to see independent local businesses becoming the victim of such a senseless crime.”
Only tips that come through the Crime Stoppers system will be eligible for the reward, officials said. To contact Crime Stoppers call 719-634-7867.