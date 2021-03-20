Colorado Springs Utilities workers and road crews continued Saturday to repair the damage wrought by a Friday afternoon water main rupture that caused a deluge at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road, creating multiple gushing fissures.
A site that Friday resembled a four-lane, southward-flowing river looked more like a construction area Saturday, with heavy equipment scooping discolored water from a gaping excavated hole on the southbound lanes of the intersection, and trucks repaving the northbound lanes.
“We’re gaining on it,” said a Colorado Springs Utilities employee who was one of the first on scene Friday. “We’ve got to clear the water, asphalt and dirt from the hole before we can assess the pipe.”
The 30-inch pipe that burst is approximately 60 years old, according to Utilities spokeswoman Natalie Watts.
“We have a lot of aging infrastructure on our water system, which we are in the process of actively replacing as budget allows,” Watts wrote in a release.
Multiple agencies are involved in the repair efforts, Watts said, because the break took place near a gas main with electrical lines hovering overhead.
Homes and businesses north of the intersection appear to have been unaffected by the main break, while the south side has been without water since Friday afternoon, according to several residents and employees.
At Hooked on Books, a secondhand bookstore in the Maizeland Moors shopping center on the northeast corner of the intersection, the water and sewage systems were functioning normally, according to owner David Satin.
“I live just north of here, and I haven’t had any problems at home,” Satin said, adding that his parents, who live south and east of the main break, were getting discolored water.
“I guess we’re the lucky ones,” said an employee at the Boost Mobile store in the same complex.
On the south side of Maizeland, a convenience store was closed until further notice, and the open businesses either had discolored water or none, according to employees.
“I don’t know how businesses are supposed to run without water,” she said.
Once the ruptured pipe is repaired, it will have to be tested by flushing nearby lines and fire hydrants, Watts said. This could agitate sediment in the lines and cause discolored water in nearby residents and businesses.
Watts said residents with discolored water should try flushing their water service lines by running a spigot closest to the main (generally an outside hose tap) for 15 minutes, and repeating the process if the water doesn’t clear up.
“The discoloration you see is not dirt, but rather iron that is in the line and has been stirred up,” Watts said.
The utilities company also recommends that customers wait a day or two to do laundry, and drain their water heaters.
“It is recommended that you do this once a year as part of a preventative maintenance schedule anyway, so now would be a good time to drain it,” Watts said.
Any affected customers with specific water quality concerns should call the Utilities laboratory at (719) 668-4560.
It is not yet known when the ruptured pipe will be repaired, but residents should expect the Academy and Maizeland intersection to be closed throughout the weekend and plan accordingly, Watts said. The utilities agency is asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.