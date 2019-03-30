UPDATE 4:11 p.m.
Residents are being allowed back into their homes, the city of Fountain tweeted. Crews are continuing to work on repairs.
--
Fountain Mesa Road is closed between Ancestra Drive and C & S Road due to a gas leak.
A car involved in an accident in the area hit the gas line, prompting evacuations of people within two blocks of Reminiscent Circle to Camino Del Rey, Calle Manzana/Calle Fontana and C & S Road.
The city of Fountain reported the leak about just before 3 p.m. There is no estimated time of reopening.
An emergency shelter is located at 326 W. Alabama Ave.