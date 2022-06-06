Boat Capsized (copy)

A man rides his personal water craft along the shore of Lake Pueblo, Colo., on Oct. 4, 1998. Colorado Parks and Wildlife launched a search and rescue mission at the lake on Monday evening, June 6, 2022, for a missing swimmer.

 AP file/John Jaques, The Pueblo Chieftain

Search and rescue operations are underway for a missing swimmer at Lake Pueblo State Park, according to a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

No other details were available currently, the tweet said.

It is not yet known when the swimmer went missing. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent the tweet just after 6 p.m.

This is the second incident at Lake Pueblo in as many weeks. On Memorial Day weekend, a small boat capsized, sending its 13 passengers into the lake. Two of the passengers — a husband and wife — were later found dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

