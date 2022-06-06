Search and rescue operations are underway for a missing swimmer at Lake Pueblo State Park, according to a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
No other details were available currently, the tweet said.
Attn News Media: @LakePuebloSP has launched a search for a missing swimmer in the lake. No other details are available at this time. SE Region PIO Bill Vogrin is en route to the scene. Media should stage at West Fishing Road to get a view of search and rescue operations. pic.twitter.com/yTysy2kdn2— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 7, 2022
It is not yet known when the swimmer went missing. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent the tweet just after 6 p.m.
This is the second incident at Lake Pueblo in as many weeks. On Memorial Day weekend, a small boat capsized, sending its 13 passengers into the lake. Two of the passengers — a husband and wife — were later found dead.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.