Crews restored service following a water main break that closed a major Colorado Springs intersection over the weekend, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

However, the intersection of Circle Drive and Galley Road remains closed Monday morning as crews continue to repair the water break that was reported about 11 p.m. Saturday, Utilities said.

By 6 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Utilities said in a tweet that all water service had been restored.

Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection and find alternate routes.

