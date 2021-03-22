Water and gas services were restored by Monday morning for residents and businesses near a major Colorado Springs intersection who weathered a weekend without either, Colorado Springs Utilities officials announced.
“Several hundred” residents and about 70 businesses near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road again had water and gas services by 6 a.m., Utilities spokeswoman Natalie Watts said. The agency was working with about 10 additional businesses Monday afternoon to restore their gas, spokesman Ted Skroback said.
Crews are expected to complete gas work by midnight, he said.
Many thanks to our hard-working and dedicated crews who worked through the night--even through a snowstorm--to make sure everyone's #water was restored. We fully restored all customers' water at 6 a.m. Thanks for everyone's patience during this difficult time. 💧💧💧 pic.twitter.com/e3awGfs7P3— Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) March 22, 2021
The trouble began Friday afternoon when a 30-inch water main ruptured at the intersection, turning the roads into a river of rushing water and creating several more gushing cracks in the roadway. It took crews a few hours to get to the water main and shut off the flow.
The source of the mess was the valve between the water main and a smaller water line rupturing, Skroback said.
“It’s something that we don’t normally see, but luckily we did have the parts on hand to be able to start fixing the water main right away,” he said.
Utilities workers and other road crews were out “immediately” to address the issue and have been working around-the-clock since to restore service, he said.
The 30-inch pipe was about 60 years old, Watts said previously. Utilities officials attributed the rupture to aging infrastructure, but they are still investigating the exact cause of the break, Skroback said.
Repair efforts were delayed for several hours Saturday afternoon when a large piece of asphalt from the edge of an excavation fell into the hole and hit a 4-inch gas line, breaking it and causing a leak. Moving soil from rushing water brought down the piece of asphalt onto the gas line, Skroback said.
Because the broken water main is buried beneath the gas line, crews had to repair the gas line before they could continue digging to the broken water pipe. Utilities built an above-ground bypass of the gas line to restore service, Skroback said.
Utilities crews must also investigate other water lines throughout the entire area, he said, to ensure they are safe before re-opening the roadway.
The next step before fully re-opening the intersection will be paving the massive excavated hole in the southbound lanes, Skroback said. Colorado Springs Utilities crews hope to open one or two lanes of northbound Academy Boulevard by Tuesday evening, according to its website, with the goal to completely reopen the intersection by Thursday.
Paving efforts could be delayed as more snow is forecasted for Tuesday night into Wednesday, Skroback said. Since paving operations can only be done in weather above 40 degrees Fahrenheit, Utilities does not have “a great estimate” on exactly when the intersection could reopen, he said.
North Academy Boulevard remains closed between Constitution Avenue and Rebecca Lane/Village 7 Road. Maizeland Road is closed between Chelton Road and Wold Avenue. Detours are in place for both and will remain until some lanes at the Academy-Maizeland intersection can reopen, Skroback said.
Opening up the northbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard now would cut off some of the detour traffic in the southbound lanes, he said.
“Yes, we could open up some lanes probably quicker, but then that’s really going to create a bottleneck up the road because some of our other detours aren’t going to work as well,” he said.
Utilities is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible, use alternate routes and follow posted detours.
Crews will also test the repaired water pipe by flushing nearby lines and fire hydrants, which could agitate sediment in the lines and cause discolored water in nearby residences and businesses, Watts previously said.
Though it may be discolored, the water still meets or exceeds Safe Drinking Water Act guidelines for safety, according to the Colorado Springs Utilities website. The discoloration is not dirt, but iron in the line that has been stirred up, the website states.
Residents with discolored water should try flushing their water service lines by running a spigot closest to the main — generally an outside hose tap — for 15 minutes, Watts said previously. Residents should repeat the process if the water doesn’t clear up.
Utilities also recommends customers wait a day or two to do laundry and drain their water heaters.
Any customers still without water or gas should call Colorado Springs Utilities at (719) 488-4800 and crews will investigate, the website states.