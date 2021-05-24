Colorado Springs Fire Department crews are responding to a grass fire in an area above The Broadmoor near Gold Camp Road on the back side of Cheyenne Mountain.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is responding to a reported #grassfire in the area above Broadmoor. Unknown size at this time— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 24, 2021
Calls regarding the fire began coming in around 2:16 p.m. Crews are working to extinguish the fire, which is reportedly about a quarter acre, police say.
Crews are accessing the fire by foot and UTV's. There is a water resource near the site of the fire that crews are using to help extinguish it, according to the U.S. Forrest Service.
USFS reports that no structures are threatened at this time.
The cause of the fire is still unclear.
At this time commuters are being asked to avoid the area near Old Stage Road, where officers are on site to help with traffic control, according to police.