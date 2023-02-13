Manitou Springs residents are asked to conserve water as the city conducts an "emergency" water main repair Monday morning.

As of around 8:30 a.m., the city's Public Works department was digging to find the break in the main that connects Manitou Springs to its Mesa water storage tank, spokesperson Alex Trefry said in a press release.

The repair is expected to cause a water disruption for "a large percentage of households" as water pressure drops, according to the release.

"City crews are currently assessing the situation and still gathering data on who all is and is not affected by this water disruption," Trefry said.

Residents are asked to conserve as much water as possible by only using water for "necessary activities" and by avoiding running washing machines, dishwashers, sprinklers and more.

According to the release, residents may see discolored water and low water pressure once the water connection is restored and should run cold bathtub water to resolve the issue.

Updates on the issue can be found online at the city's website here.