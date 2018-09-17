Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a house fire near North 30th and West Fontanero streets about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
A man was passing by the home at 606 Glen Eyrie Circle when he noticed smoke and dialed 911, allowing firefighters to respond quickly, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
The man told firefighters that an elderly couple lived in the home, heightening their urgency, firefighters told KKTV.
No one was inside however, the Fire Department tweeted.
Firefighters suspect the home was being remodeled, as the fire started in sheet-rock in the basement. Had the passerby not reported, the flames would have reached the roof within 20 minutes, they told KKTV.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.