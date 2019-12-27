Firefighters are trying to figure out what sparked a Friday morning fire at a condo on the west side of Colorado Springs.
The fire happened at the Villla Sierra Condos off of Fontmore Road. The call came in around 3 a.m. Friday, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
More than 50 firefighters were called to the scene to help battle the fire. Firefighters first thought the fire was in the roof, which is dangerous because it can spread quickly.
Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly. They determined that it was the back of the building that was on fire.
They say that when they arrived everyone was out of the condos and no one was hurt.