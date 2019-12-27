Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Snow flurries and snow showers. Some rain or sleet may mix in. High around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low near 25F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.