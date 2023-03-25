Crews are responding to a fire in northeast Pueblo Saturday morning.

Pueblo’s Fire Inspector Eric Duran said the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. in a homeless camp behind the Target on Dillon Drive, near the Pueblo Mall. Duran said the fire spread quickly due to Saturday’s strong winds.

Duran said there were reports of residents in the nearby Bellmount neighborhood with smoke inhalation issues who were treated by first responders, but he was unsure if anyone was transferred to the hospital. He also said he encourages residents in that neighborhood to close their windows.

Firefighters said that as of 11 a.m., they were not evacuating any neighborhoods, but were prepared to if the fire continued to spread. At that time, firefighters were still hitting hot spots in the area.

