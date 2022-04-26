Multiple small grass fires were reported in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Smoke was visible in several areas including Interstate 25 and the MLK Bypass at about 2:15 p.m. Other fires near Platte Avenue and Powers Boulevard were reported.

Eastbound Platte was shut down between Murray Boulevard and Wooten Road, according to Colorado Springs police, but reopened around 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with Gazette.com for updates.

