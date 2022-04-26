Multiple small grass fires were reported in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
Smoke was visible in several areas including Interstate 25 and the MLK Bypass at about 2:15 p.m. Other fires near Platte Avenue and Powers Boulevard were reported.
Eastbound Platte was shut down between Murray Boulevard and Wooten Road, according to Colorado Springs police, but reopened around 5 p.m.
This is a developing story.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is getting reports of grass fires near Platte and Powers as well as Platte and Wooten drive with caution in these areas— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 26, 2022
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #grassfire in the area of I25/S Nevada. Watch for crews responding and working in the area— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 26, 2022