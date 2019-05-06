fire
A fire broke out early Monday, May 6, 2019, at a strip mall in northwest Colorado Springs. Photo courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department.
A fire broke out early Monday at a strip mall in northwest Colorado Springs.

The fire started inside one of the shops just after 5 a.m. in the 4900 block of Centennial Boulevard, firefighters say.

Traffic on Centennial is not effected by the fire or responding emergency vehicles. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire will be determined after investigation and this story will be updated as information becomes available.

