A neighbor likely saved a man's life by calling in a house fire Sunday morning.

Colorado Springs Fire Department Lt. Fred Varnell said there was one person inside the home at the 800 block of East Willamette Avenue when crews arrived.

"They were not aware of the fire and the danger they had going on," he said.

The neighbor called 911 just after 7 a.m. after seeing tall flames shooting over the roof. Varnell said the fire started outside the house and worked its way in.

Crews responded quickly and were able to keep the fire from damaging the inside of the home. Varnell described the hoarding situation inside the house as hazardous, and said it would take a long time to go through the property and ensure there were no hot spots.

