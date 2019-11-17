A house in downtown Colorado Springs caught fire early Sunday and a resident was still inside when fire crews arrived, according to Gazette news partner, KKTV.

A neighbor likely saved a man's life by calling in a house fire at about 7 a.m. in the 800 block of East Willamette Avenue.

"There was one resident inside the house," CSFD Lt. Fred Varnell told KKTV of when crews arrived at the home. "They were not aware of the fire and the danger they had going on."

The neighbor called 911 after seeing tall flames shooting over the roof.

"The fire started on the outside of the house. Worked its way in," Varnell said.

According to Varnell, crews got on scene within minutes and were able to keep the fire from damaging the inside of the home.

"The house filled with smoke. We're going to have to vent all the out. Heat does come along with the smoke but didn't have any actual fire damage throughout the house, which is a good thing for the resident."

Read more from KKTV here.