Crews are working to learn what caused a fire just after midnight Friday at a home near South 25th Avenue and Colorado Avenue in the Old Colorado City area of Colorado Springs.
The fire reportedly happened inside a 100-year-old building, with the second story being apartments and there is a business on the first floor. The current damage to the building is unknown, reports Gazette news partner KKTV.
Colorado Springs Fire department says 46 firefighters responded to the fire and reportedly saw flames coming out of the windows of the building. Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly once they arrived.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 2502 W. Colorado Ave. Engine 5 on scene reporting fire on the second floor of a 3 story building— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 30, 2021
Firefighters say no one was injured in the fire and crews believe there will be some people displaced.