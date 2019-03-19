The Colorado Springs Fire Department is investigating what sparked an early morning fire at an apartment building near Old Colorado City.
Firefighters said they got the call for the fire just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a deck on the second-story of a four-plex on fire on Henderson Avenue.
“Upon arrival, everyone was out of their apartments. We did not have to evacuate anyone,” said Capt. Steve Oswald.
He said people were inside all four apartments when the fire started.
“We did end up having one female patient that we treated on scene and was released here on scene,” Oswald said. He said she had smoke inhalation but should be fine.
Oswald said firefighters got to the scene in about seven minutes and had the fire under control in four minutes.