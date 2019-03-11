An apartment unit caught fire early Monday near Memorial Park and displaced several tenants, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.
Firefighters responded just after 4 a.m. to The Willows apartments, at 2495 Willow Tree Grove. They were told by tenants that someone was still inside the building.
Firefighters attacked flames blazing out of a third-floor window, but did not find anyone inside, KKTV reported.
Lt. Kevin Ducy with the Colorado Springs Fire Department told reporters that the tenants should be able to return to their homes later Monday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Read the KKTV's full story here.