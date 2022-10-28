Oct. 28 fire

Fire crews respond to a fire at 4815 Garden Ranch Drive on Oct. 28, 2022.

 Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Firefighters are responding to a fire at an apartment complex in north Colorado Springs on Friday. The fire is under control, according to the fire department.

Crews were on scene at 4815 Garden Ranch Drive shortly before 5 p.m., the department announced on Twitter. The apartment complex is near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard. A fire engine on scene reported smoke.

There are no injuries.

Tags

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments