Firefighters are responding to a fire at an apartment complex in north Colorado Springs on Friday. The fire is under control, according to the fire department.
Crews were on scene at 4815 Garden Ranch Drive shortly before 5 p.m., the department announced on Twitter. The apartment complex is near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard. A fire engine on scene reported smoke.
There are no injuries.
