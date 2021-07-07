Road crews reopened Colorado 285 near Poncha Pass around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials had closed the stretch of highway around 10 p.m. Tuesday because of a mudslide.
The opening came earlier than anticipated. Early Wednesday morning, crews estimated they would be able to reopen the road between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson Lisa Schwantes said.
Crews worked overnight to clear the roadway, she said.
Schwantes encouraged mountain drivers to travel earlier in the day in order to beat the mudslide-creating afternoon showers that have menaced drivers in recent weeks. "It's that time of year," she said. "We’re dealing with the summer monsoon season and that weather cycle.”
Travelers can check cotrip.org for the most up-to-date traffic information.