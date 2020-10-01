Beginning Friday, Bradley Road will close to traffic between Cody Drive and Hancock Expressway for more than two weeks as crews inch closer toward completion of a new plant that promises to provide clean water for Security residents.
Crews with Wildcat Construction Company continue work on a new water treatment facility at Lincoln Plaza Drive and Bradley Road that could supply the city with as much as 9 million gallons of water a day from the Widefield aquifer, a groundwater source tainted with perfluorinated chemicals tied to Air Force use of a toxic firefighting foam. Construction on the plant began in May 2019 and it's expected to be operational by the end of the year, said Roy Heald, general manager of the Security Water and Sanitation Districts.
"We're on the downhill side of it," Heald said. "There's still a lot of work to get done, but (crews) have made a lot of progress already."
Construction is expected to last 2 ½ weeks. Drivers should plan additional time for travel and use alternate routes including Hancock Expressway, Milton Proby Parkway and South Academy Boulevard, according to a news release from El Paso County.
The new plant hopes to provide a long-term solution for treating water drawn from the Widefield aquifer compounds. The toxins there were discovered in 2016 and linked to a firefighting foam used for decades at nearby Peterson Air Force Base, and contaminated water used by tens of thousands of Security, Widefield and Fountain residents, The Gazette previously reported.
The chemicals can cause long-term health problems from increased cholesterol levels to cancer, studies have shown. Last month, new regulations went into effect requiring Colorado manufacturers, wastewater treatment plants and others to monitor the chemicals, called "forever chemicals" because they can remain in the human body for years.
Security’s new ion-exchange facility is based on a treatment system pioneered by Widefield Water and Sanitation District that works at the atomic level to cleanse water. Polymer beads are used to create a molecular reaction to treat the water before it’s distributed, according to project documents.
Last summer, Fountain also started work on an ion-exchange treatment facility and the Widefield Water and Sanitation District began constructing its third. The plants are the outcome of approximately $50 million funded by the Air Force to provide clean drinking water to more than 64,000 Security, Widefield and Fountain residents who rely on the aquifer.
Security’s plant will include safety measures, Heald said. One vessel will remove contaminants in the water before it moves to a second vessel, which acts as a backup to "check" the water.
"It’s sort of a double barrier against any of the contaminants," he said.
Once it's complete, the treatment facility will allow the district to again use wells that have been shut down for about four years.
Since the wells’ closure, the district has been purchasing water from Colorado Springs Utilities, which the Air Force has funded for the last few years, Heald said.