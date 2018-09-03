cfe70119b46f450e5820eb10ed8a7695
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — Crews made progress on two small fires in Rocky Mountain National Park over the weekend and trail and campsite closures have been lifted.

Both fires likely started Thursday after a storm with lightning moved through the northern Colorado park, officials said.

Managers decided to suppress the fires because of heavy, dry fuel loads in the areas and the potential for extreme fire growth. Trail Ridge Road is open, but visitors might see smoke from the Forest Canyon fire.

