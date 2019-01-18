GazetteSlate.jpg

Authorities are working to fix a gas leak at Printers Parkway and Pikes Peak Avenue, Friday afternoon.

There is a strong smell of natural gas outside in the area, but the Colorado Springs Fire Department is working to fix the leak, the police department said in a tweet.

Police are encouraging residents who smell natural gas inside of their homes to call 911 immediately.

