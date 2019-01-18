Authorities clamped a gas leak that closed the intersection of Printers Parkway and Pikes Peak Avenue Friday afternoon.
There was a strong smell of natural gas outside in the area.
The intersection was closed for several hours.
This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an important message. The Fire Department is working a gas leak at Printers Parkway and Pikes Peak Ave.There is a strong smell of natural gas outside. If you smell natural gas INSIDE your location pleas https://t.co/ZApG2hmw6k— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) January 18, 2019