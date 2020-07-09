A wildfire several miles west of Larkspur on U.S. Forest Service land, known as the East Plum fire, has burned about one acre as of 7 p.m. Thursday, according to Fire Information Coordinator for the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center Larry Helmerick.
An air tanker dropped retardant on the fire but a containment line has not been set, according to Helmerick.
Air containment operations had to be stopped when someone flew a drone over the area, Helmerick said.
"Please be careful as 80% of forest fires are human-caused," Helmerick warned.