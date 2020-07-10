Firefighters managed to reduce a wildfire several miles west of Larkspur on U.S. Forest Service land, known as the East Plum fire, from about 1 acre to about 0.3 acres as of 8:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Pike and San Isabel National Forests Cimarron & Comanche National Grasslands Fire Information website.
One crew will hike in to manage the fire's containment and build and improve the fire line, which is in a rugged, hard- to-reach area.
Morning update for the #EastPlumFire. No new growth on the fire overnight and this morning, 1 helicopter is assisting firefighters on the ground with bucket drops. 1 Hotshot crew will be hiking into the fire this morning and should arrive mid-morning. https://t.co/06oqGaHDSb— USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) July 10, 2020
An air tanker dropped retardant on the fire and one helicopter joined to assist the morning crew.
Crews attempted to reach the fire Thursday but did not arrive before sunset. Six firefighters worked through the night. Air resources were grounded Thursday afternoon because a drone was in the airspace, costing the team valuable time, according to the website's update.
There was no immediate risk to any structures, but smoke from the fire was visible along the Front Range.