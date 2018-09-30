About 45 firefighters continue to work on a wildfire that started Saturday afternoon in Park County, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The Wilkerson fire, reported at 2:37 p.m. Saturday, has burned about 18 acres of forest land located about 3 miles northwest of Lake George in the area known as South Park.
Up to 70 firefighters were on the scene previously, including U.S. Forest Service and Park County crews.
A fire line is being constructed in the steep rocky terrain, officials reported Sunday morning.
Mapping reduced the size of the area burned from 25 acres to 18.
One large air tanker, two small air tankers and a helicopter were reported to be fighting the fire Saturday, along with ground crews.
It is unknown whether any structures could potentially be threatened.
The wildfire is believed to be human caused, unofficial social media reports say.
Both Park County and the Teller County enacted restrictions on open burning and outdoor fires Saturday due to red flag warnings, indicating hot, dry, windy weather conditions could fuel wildfires.