Crews with the city of Manitou Springs have completed repairs on a water main break, officials said Monday afternoon.

The city first announced the break around 8:30 a.m., when the Public Works department began digging to find the break in the main that connects Manitou Springs to its Mesa water storage tank, spokesperson Alex Trefry said in a news release.

The repair was originally expected to cause a water disruption for "a large percentage of households" as water pressure dropped, according to the release.

Residents were asked to conserve as much water as possible by only using water for "necessary activities" and by avoiding running washing machines, dishwashers, sprinklers and more.

According to the release, residents may see discolored water and low water pressure now that the water connection has been restored and should run cold bathtub water to resolve the issue.