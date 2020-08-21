Firefighters worked to contain a small fire Friday on the north slope of Pikes Peak, about 11 miles of Colorado Springs, authorities said.
The blaze, known as the Severy Creek fire, was reportedly a tenth of an acre as of Friday morning and 100% contained by 4:30 p.m., according to Pike and San Isabel National Forests and Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands website.
Lightning caused the fire, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
Fire crews, including three engines and one helicopter, were called to douse the fire along the steep and rugged terrain, and will continue to monitor the fire for the next few days, authorities said.
RELATED:
Colorado wildfires - the-latest: I-70 could reopen in days, CDOT says