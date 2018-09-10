More affordable housing, extra shelter beds and fewer barriers to both would help slow homelessness across El Paso County, suggests a report released Monday by a leading coalition on homelessness.
Ten recommendations were issued by the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care, a coalition of nonprofits and agencies that work to coordinate services and help more people out of homelessness.
“We know it affects everybody, and we’re committed to partnering with the local government, and our elected officials and our compassionate business community that want to work with us, too,” said Beth Roalstad, coalition chairwoman.
Topping the list is the need for more affordable housing, a common refrain as people lose apartments in one of the nation’s hottest housing markets. Advocates also say people who become homeless can’t afford to sign leases that would get them off the streets.
Other recommendations were to:
• Increase “low-barrier” shelter beds, where admission is based on behavior, not sobriety.
• Hold shelter operators accountable for their work and for the health and safety of their visitors.
• Expand outreach to unsheltered adults.
• Further engage and incentivize landlords to house homeless military veterans.
• Expand efforts to house families with children, while addressing racial disparities among people experiencing homelessness.
The report also encouraged city and county officials to allocate a “reasonable” amount of their federal entitlement resources to expand legal aid and training of fair housing practices.
And it called for more nonprofits to participate in a computer database of information about their clients and to train staffs on concepts such as Housing First, which says people given housing before health care or a job are more likely to break their cycle of homelessness and stay off the streets.
The report also advocated for more use of trauma-informed care. That means teaching outreach workers to avoid questions such as “What’s wrong with you?” and instead ask, “What’s happened to you?”
The recommendations highlighted the coalition’s final Point in Time report, which gives the county its best annual snapshot of the homeless population. It was done one night in January, and it relied on homeless people agreeing to participate, an inexact science that routinely results in an undercount.
Across the county, 1,551 people agreed to be surveyed, more than at any point over the past 10 years. Of those, 513 people were unsheltered, meaning they slept outside in camps or on the streets.
Every bed at local low-barrier shelters — where admission is based on behavior, not sobriety — was filled the night of the survey. Other available beds were inaccessible for many homeless people because they cater specifically to families, youths or people needing respite care.
The only other option that night consisted of sleeping mats on concrete floors at shelters.
“It re-emphasizes that there are people who would come into housing if there were actually adequate housing available,” said Shawna Kemppainen, executive director of Urban Peak, a nonprofit serving homeless youth.
Colorado Springs officials already are working to add 300 low-barrier shelter beds as early as November, which would more than double the low-barrier bed count. The city also is working to hold accountable nonprofits that get grants through the city, said Andrew Phelps, the city’s homelessness prevention and response coordinator.
He said he also wants to create downtown outreach teams to help homeless people and tourists, modeled off a program in San Antonio. And Phelps said he’s trying to create a fund to incentive landlords to rent to homeless military veterans.
Several city officials also say they want to expand the Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team.
The coalition’s report, however, stressed that “law enforcement teams should not be expanded in lieu of community outreach that connects people to services rather than enforces laws.”
“That law enforcement aspect just brings a different power dynamic to outreach,” Kemppainen said.