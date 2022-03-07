Two separate crashes were reported early Monday near The Citadel mall in Colorado Springs, including a hit-and-run with multiple injuries, police said.

The first crash took place just before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Galley and North Chelton roads, where two vehicles collided, police said. The first vehicle fled the scene, leaving the occupants of the other vehicle to be transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area was closed for several hours before it reopened just before 6 a.m. Monday, police said.

Police said the department's Major Crash Team is investigating "due to the nature of the crash."

Description of the vehicle that fled is not known.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Monday, another crash was reported in the area. This was a one-car rollover crash near Galley Road and Academy Boulevard that left the vehicle on fire after it hit an electric pole, police said.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

Colorado Springs Utilities is repairing and replacing the pole as Galley Road between Potter Drive and Academy Boulevard will be shut down during this time, police said.