Traffic crashes involving up to 20 vehicles peppered Interstate 25 near Monument Hill on Friday, reports the Colorado State Patrol in Castle Rock, and more wrecks along the way made for delayed commutes in between Colorado Springs and Denver.
"Heavy snow squalls" are in the area, the patrol tweeted. "Expect delays and slow down please."
Minor snow accumulations along the I-25 corridor had been forecast by KKTV meteorologist, with up to 1 inch predicted in Monument and Black Forest.
But heavy snow materialized, and "another wave is on the way," meteorologist Jordan Sherman said.
The I 25 West frontage road between Castle Rock and Tomah is also clogged. And where it meets I-25 at the south end is clogged as well.— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 18, 2019
Highway 83 south of Castle Rock is open but moving very very slow as well. Hwy 105 is blocked due to a jack knifed semi.— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 18, 2019
State patrol tweeted at about 3 p.m. that commuters should expect "extremely long delays" of two-plus hours when driving south from Castle Rock to Monument.
I-25 is a bumper to bumper crawl from Castle Rock to (mp 182) to Baptist Road (mp 158). Estimate 2-3 hour drive. Colo 83 and 105 also have long delays. Might be a good night to stop for dinner and wait it out. S1@ColoradoDOT https://t.co/pFadhibq7Q— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 18, 2019
The crashes came minutes after other agencies had been warning about adverse weather in the area.
MULTIPLE CRASHES. I-25We have multiple crashes working near Greenland, between MP 167 and MP 170.Heavy snow squalls. Expect delays, and slow down please.— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 18, 2019
The Falcon Fire Department tweeted, "Snow is falling fast, especially in northern El Paso County. Roads are already becoming icy - gets worse the further north you travel."
The Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District soon after tweeted, "Road conditions have deteriorated quickly here in Monument and along the Palmer Divide! Please use caution and watch out for our crews!"
Click here for traffic updates around the state.
Click here for traffic and road updates around Colorado Springs on The Gazette's interactive map.
Click here for closings and delays in the area.
Also:
-12:47 p.m. - Traction law is in place in Teller County on Colorado 67 from Divide to Cripple Creek.
Teller County has winter driving conditions with traction law for Hwy67 from Divide to Cripple Creek. Must have snow tires or chains. CMV must chain up. Drive safely! pic.twitter.com/udI4Y5ebvY— CSP Colorado Springs (@CSP_CSprings) January 18, 2019
- 12:35 p.m. - CDOT will close Monarch Pass about 5 p.m. Friday for avalanche control work, the Colorado State Patrol in Cañon City reported on Twitter.
- 12:31 p.m. - Vehicles are "slowly making it up the hill" on I-25 at Monument Hill, where multiple crashes have been reported, according to the city's traffic management center.
- 12:21 p.m. - Shoup Road in Black Forest is open again, according to Fire Department.
-12:16 p.m. - Aurora Police Department now on accident alert, meaning drivers in crashes without severe injuries or suspected substance abuse should exchange information and report online or call later.
-12:12 p.m. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office asks drivers to avoid driving south of Castle Rock, if possible, because of conditions.
#HeadsUp Please be careful if you have to drive today. The storm has caused lots of traffic problems south of Castle Rock. @dcsheriff is on #AccidentAlert as is @CSP_CastleRock Slow down and increase your following distance. It’s not good out there! pic.twitter.com/P5kn5Mn8id— DCSO Traffic (@DCSOTraffic) January 18, 2019
- Noon - Colorado Springs police are calling I-25 north of the city "a mess" and advising drivers to consider using Colorado 83 as an alternative. But KOAA TV reports a serious crash blocking traffic on Colorado 83 near Benet Lane, north of Black Forest.
It's a mess north of Colorado Springs on I-25! Consider Hwy 83 as an alternate route. https://t.co/fmZNDFoGu3— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) January 18, 2019
- 11:50 a.m. - Multiple semi-trailers stuck on I-25 at Monument Hill are blocking all northbound lanes of Colorado 105.
NB I-25 on Monument Hill, multiple semi trucks stuck blocking all NB lanes north of Hwy 105.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) January 18, 2019
-11:45 a.m. - A reporter with KOAA news is advising drivers not to use Beacon Lite Road as a detour around the back-up on I-25 at Monument Hill. "Trucks that tried are stuck," reporter Zach Thaxton tweeted.
-11:41 a.m. - The Colorado Springs Police Department is on accident alert, meaning drivers in minor crashes without injury or suspected substance abuse should exchange information and report online or call later.
- 11:40 a.m. - Traction laws are in place on U.S. 24 between Robinhood Drive and Third Street just west of Divide, reports the Colorado Department of Transportation.
- 11:20 a.m. - The Black Forest Fire Department is reporting Shoup Road closed between Herring and Holmes roads due to ice and snow. (Road has been reopened)