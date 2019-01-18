Traffic crashes involving up to 20 vehicles peppered Interstate 25 near Monument Hill on Friday, reports the Colorado State Patrol in Castle Rock, and more wrecks along the way made for delayed commutes in between Colorado Springs and Denver.

"Heavy snow squalls" are in the area, the patrol tweeted. "Expect delays and slow down please."

Minor snow accumulations along the I-25 corridor had been forecast by KKTV meteorologist, with up to 1 inch predicted in Monument and Black Forest. 

But heavy snow materialized, and "another wave is on the way," meteorologist Jordan Sherman said.

State patrol tweeted at about 3 p.m. that commuters should expect "extremely long delays" of two-plus hours when driving south from Castle Rock to Monument.

The crashes came minutes after other agencies had been warning about adverse weather in the area.

The Falcon Fire Department tweeted, "Snow is falling fast, especially in northern El Paso County. Roads are already becoming icy - gets worse the further north you travel."

Icy in Monument
The Monument Police Department is reporting "icy conditions on Monument roadways," Friday.
The Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District soon after tweeted, "Road conditions have deteriorated quickly here in Monument and along the Palmer Divide! Please use caution and watch out for our crews!"

-12:47 p.m. - Traction law is in place in Teller County on Colorado 67 from Divide to Cripple Creek.

- 12:35 p.m. - CDOT will close Monarch Pass about 5 p.m. Friday for avalanche control work, the Colorado State Patrol in Cañon City reported on Twitter.

- 12:31 p.m. - Vehicles are "slowly making it up the hill" on I-25 at Monument Hill, where multiple crashes have been reported, according to the city's traffic management center.

- 12:21 p.m. - Shoup Road in Black Forest is open again, according to Fire Department.

-12:16 p.m. - Aurora Police Department now on accident alert, meaning drivers in crashes without severe injuries or suspected substance abuse should exchange information and report online or call later.

-12:12 p.m. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office asks drivers to avoid driving south of Castle Rock, if possible, because of conditions.

- Noon - Colorado Springs police are calling I-25 north of the city "a mess" and advising drivers to consider using Colorado 83 as an alternative. But KOAA TV reports a serious crash blocking traffic on Colorado 83 near Benet Lane, north of Black Forest.

- 11:50 a.m. - Multiple semi-trailers stuck on I-25 at Monument Hill are blocking all northbound lanes of Colorado 105.

-11:45 a.m. - A reporter with KOAA news is advising drivers not to use Beacon Lite Road as a detour around the back-up on I-25 at Monument Hill. "Trucks that tried are stuck," reporter Zach Thaxton tweeted.

-11:41 a.m. - The Colorado Springs Police Department is on accident alert, meaning drivers in minor crashes without injury or suspected substance abuse should exchange information and report online or call later.

- 11:40 a.m. - Traction laws are in place on U.S. 24 between Robinhood Drive and Third Street just west of Divide, reports the Colorado Department of Transportation.

- 11:20 a.m. - The Black Forest Fire Department is reporting Shoup Road closed between Herring and Holmes roads due to ice and snow. (Road has been reopened)

Contact the writer at 719-636-0362 or find her on Twitter: @njKaitlinDurbin.

