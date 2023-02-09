A large law enforcement presence is on the scene of a crash Thursday afternoon in southeast Colorado Springs, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.

The crash reportedly occurred around 1:30 p.m. near South Circle Drive and East Fountain Boulevard, where part of westbound Fountain was closed. KKTV witnessed one vehicle on its side and another off the road.

Police told KKTV on the scene that one vehicle in the crash may have been stolen and there are three crashes in the area, however, it is unclear if they are connected. A suspect was detained with help from a citizen, police said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department has been on crash alert status since 11 p.m. Wednesday night due to weather and road conditions.