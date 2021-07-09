woodmen crash

Colorado Department of Transportation-released traffic map of the accident on July 9, 2021

 Colorado Department of Transportation

A crash slowed I-25 traffic in north Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

The crash closed down the right lane of the interstate between Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted at around 5:30 p.m.

Lt. Kevin Miyakusu said that the accident involved two vehicles, and that no one was injured.

The right lane of the highway should be open in around half an hour, Miyakusu said at around 6 p.m.

Motorcycle crash closes down southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs

Tags

Load comments