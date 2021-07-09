A crash slowed I-25 traffic in north Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.
The crash closed down the right lane of the interstate between Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted at around 5:30 p.m.
#I25: Crash between Exit 149 - Woodmen Road and Exit 150 - North Academy Boulevard. Right lane blocked. Use caution. Slower speeds advised https://t.co/6H5wpwmZfg— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 9, 2021
Lt. Kevin Miyakusu said that the accident involved two vehicles, and that no one was injured.
The right lane of the highway should be open in around half an hour, Miyakusu said at around 6 p.m.