Colorado State Patrol responded to a crash that killed one outside the Pueblo Memorial Airport Thursday evening.

Troopers were called to U.S. 50 between 33rd and 34th Lanes at around 7:37 p.m. on Thursday after two vehicles collided, a state patrol spokesman said.

One person died on scene. No one else was injured in the crash, the spokesman said, but all eastbound lanes of the highway were closed in the area.

As of around 8:30 p.m., troopers were still at the scene of the crash, and the spokesman said that people should avoid the area while troopers investigated the incident.