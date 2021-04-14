The Colorado State Patrol was investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 near Falcon that left one person dead and two injured Wednesday night.
Officers responded to an 8:05 p.m. call about a collision near mile marker 325 and found one person dead at the scene, according to Trooper Josh Lewis. One victim was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital, and another was transported by ambulance, Lewis said.
The highway was closed in both directions at Curtis Road for several hours while officers investigated the scene and collected evidence. Officials would not speculate on the cause of the crash or the condition of the two injured motorists. The highway reopened around 1 a.m.
