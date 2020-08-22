A crash on Interstate 25 near downtown Colorado Springs is causing traffic delays Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Crews are working to clean up the crash on southbound I-25 between Exit 144 - Fontanero Street and Exit 143 - Uintah Street at about 12: 30 p.m.

A car pulling an "RV trailer crashed in the median of the interstate, police said.

Both outside lanes are blocked at mile marker 143 in Colorado Springs and the middle lane is open. An additional tow truck is en route to haul away the trailer materials, police said.

No injuries were reported.

