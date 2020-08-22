A crash on Interstate 25 near downtown Colorado Springs is causing traffic delays Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Crews are working to clean up the crash on southbound I-25 between Exit 144 - Fontanero Street and Exit 143 - Uintah Street at about 12: 30 p.m.
A car pulling an "RV trailer crashed in the median of the interstate, police said.
Crash in the I-25 median between Uintah and Bijou. Traffic slowed both ways. @KKTV11News #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/x2Gn99sI78— Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) August 22, 2020
Both outside lanes are blocked at mile marker 143 in Colorado Springs and the middle lane is open. An additional tow truck is en route to haul away the trailer materials, police said.
I-25 SB: Crash between Exit 144 - Fontanero Street and Exit 143 - Uintah Street. Both outside lanes blocked at mm 143 in Colorado Springs, middle lane open. Use caution. Watch for emergency crews. https://t.co/iqM9fpIeII— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 22, 2020
No injuries were reported.