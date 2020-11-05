A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon after colliding with a truck in downtown Colorado Springs, police said.
The motorcyclist was driving east on West Fillmore Street when the rider collided with a truck near the Tremont Street, Colorado Springs Police Department spokeswoman Natashia Kerr said.
Police raced to the crash around 4 p.m. and found the motorcyclist in critical condition. The rider was transported to a local hospital, Kerr said.
Both directions of West Fillmore Street were closed from Mark Dabling Boulevard to Beacon street for over an hour.