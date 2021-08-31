Emergency warning red and blue roof mounted police LED blinker light bar turned on
(Photo by Stelsone, iStock)

A driver died in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening near Rush, law enforcement said.

The Colorado State Patrol responded to Holtwood Road one-third of a mile south of Big Springs Road about 6:19 p.m. where a driver was found in a crashed car, troopers said.

The vehicle appeared to be headed north on Holtwood Road when the driver, a 71-year-old woman from Colorado Springs, lost control of the vehicle after hitting a dip in the road, officials said.

The driver steered left, then right, sending the vehicle into a spin and drove off the left side of the road. The vehicle rolled through a ditch and was airborne before crashing into a wire fence. It rolled three times and stopped on its wheels, state patrol said.

The driver was found dead at the scene, troopers said.

