One person died in a vehicle crash near Black Forest Monday morning, Colorado State Patrol said.

State troopers responded to Shoup Road near Peregrine Way around 6:45 a.m. for the fatal crash, state patrol said.

A Toyota SUV flipped over at least once, coming to rest on its tires in one of the lanes of traffic, killing the driver, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

Shoup remained closed as of 8:30 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story.