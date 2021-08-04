After a crash knocked a light pole onto North Powers Boulevard, Colorado Springs police shut down all southbound travel on a section of the heavily traveled corridor Wednesday afternoon.
The crash took place at around 4 p.m., just south of Constitution Avenue. Because the light pole was obstructing it, one northbound lane on Powers was also closed off. Police said traffic was being diverted through Constitution.
At least one person was hurt in the crash and was transported to a nearby hospital.
As of around 4:15 p.m., police said the lanes may be closed off for another hour, but hadn’t yet determined if major crash investigators would be needed for the incident, which could prolong the closure.