A motorist was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Colorado 105 Monday morning, according to a news release from Colorado State Patrol.
The collision occurred at about 9:10 a.m. when an eastbound sedan left the roadway and crossed Knollwood Drive near Monument, the release stated. The vehicle crashed into a traffic signal pole.
The driver, a 53-year-old male, died at the scene, according to the release. Officials did not say whether speed or impairment were a factor in the crash.
Also on Monday, Colorado Springs police said one person died after a single-vehicle crash that happened near the intersection of Brady Road and Payton Circle on the east side of the city.