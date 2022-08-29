Flashing lights cop crash

A motorist was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Colorado 105 Monday morning, according to a news release from Colorado State Patrol.

The collision occurred at about 9:10 a.m. when an eastbound sedan left the roadway and crossed Knollwood Drive near Monument, the release stated. The vehicle crashed into a traffic signal pole.

The driver, a 53-year-old male, died at the scene, according to the release. Officials did not say whether speed or impairment were a factor in the crash.

Also on Monday, Colorado Springs police said one person died after a single-vehicle crash that happened near the intersection of Brady Road and Payton Circle on the east side of the city.

