A crash involving a semi truck and multiple vehicles just north of Colorado Springs Thursday morning is causing delays for southbound traffic on Interstate 25, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

At about 10:30 a.m., CDOT reported that two righthand southbound lanes between Exit 158 to Baptist Road and Exit 156 to Northgate Boulevard were closed.

As of 1:20 p.m., a delay of roughly 18 minutes is expected.

Gazette news partner KKTV reported that, according to Colorado State Patrol, a jackknifed semi truck and several other vehicles were involved but that no injuries were reported.

