A two-vehicle crash east of Colorado Springs left at least one person with serious injuries Thursday, fire and police officials said.
Police and fire crews responded to a 2:23 p.m. call about a crash on Marksheffel Boulevard just north of Drennan Road and found an injured person trapped inside a car, officials said. An emergency helicopter transported the victim to a local hospital.
Marksheffel Boulevard was closed in both directions from Drennan Road to Space Village Avenue, police said.
Details on the number of people injured were not immediately available.
“Unknown how long Marksheffel will be closed,” the fire department tweeted.
Click or tap here for local traffic updates.