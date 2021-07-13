cimarron hills crash 7-13

Colorado Department of Transportation map of road closure on Highway 94

 Colorado Department of Transportation

Colorado 94 was closed part of Tuesday afternoon after two vehicles collided, causing one to roll over and trap one person inside.

Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the scene of a crash at around 1:45 p.m., dispatcher Matt Tillman said. When they originally responded, Tillman said there was a person trapped in the car that had rolled over.

At the time, the vehicle was being flipped by a tow truck to be moved off the road, Tillman said.

Eastbound Colorado 94 was closed from U.S. 24 to Marksheffel Road, which Tillman estimated at 2:40 p.m. may last for up to an hour.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted at about 3:45 p.m. that all lanes were open.

